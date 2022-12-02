ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Journal Inquirer

Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy

The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
NBC News

Police arrest Connecticut man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter

Police on Friday arrested a Connecticut man accused of brutally killing his 11-month old daughter, culminating a weekslong manhunt involving the FBI in a case that one police official called "horrific and gruesome." Officials arrested Christopher Francisquini, 31, in Waterbury, Connecticut on Friday afternoon, a city about six miles north...
NECN

Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
Turnto10.com

Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme

(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Eyewitness News

Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter

WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
newstalknewengland.com

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
WTNH

Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case

(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
hk-now.com

CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman

(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
News 12

Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy