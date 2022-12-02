WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.

