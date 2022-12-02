Read full article on original website
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy
The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
Police arrest Connecticut man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
Police on Friday arrested a Connecticut man accused of brutally killing his 11-month old daughter, culminating a weekslong manhunt involving the FBI in a case that one police official called "horrific and gruesome." Officials arrested Christopher Francisquini, 31, in Waterbury, Connecticut on Friday afternoon, a city about six miles north...
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man in Possible Destruction of Property Airport Case
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer C.C. “Cameron” Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. The individual is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme
(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman
(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
