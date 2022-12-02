The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It was a game in which each side had several opportunities to win but came up short. In the end, the tie did little to move the needle on either team’s playoff hopes. It essentially just kicked the can down the road. They will meet again in Week 15 after the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Commanders enjoy their bye.

3 HOURS AGO