Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined

Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB

The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
49erswebzone

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
NBC Sports

What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown

Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford's neck injury isn't long term, expects him to have 'healthy offseason'

The Los Angeles Rams placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the expectation is for him to miss the rest of the season. Stafford suffered a neck injury in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints after taking a hit from multiple defenders. The Pro Bowl quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season and he’s now been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Feliciano, Jason Pinnock were highest-graded Giants in Week 13

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It was a game in which each side had several opportunities to win but came up short. In the end, the tie did little to move the needle on either team’s playoff hopes. It essentially just kicked the can down the road. They will meet again in Week 15 after the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Commanders enjoy their bye.
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team

The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
thecomeback.com

Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team

Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
Latest Aaron Judge update proves Yankees offer wasn’t good enough

The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”
