Miami Dolphins Coach Believes Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel Are Trying to 'Hustle' Him
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins set for Sunday is dripping with storylines. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who made his name as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is facing his former team and mentor. The game also represents a ...
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction: Red-Hot Teams Meet on the West Coast
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB
The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
Dolphins final Week 13 injury report: 1 doubtful, 2 questionable vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the San Francisco 49ers. The only Dolphin who has been ruled out is offensive tackle Austin Jackson (ankle). Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec) is...
Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford's neck injury isn't long term, expects him to have 'healthy offseason'
The Los Angeles Rams placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the expectation is for him to miss the rest of the season. Stafford suffered a neck injury in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints after taking a hit from multiple defenders. The Pro Bowl quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season and he’s now been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion.
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
Jon Feliciano, Jason Pinnock were highest-graded Giants in Week 13
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It was a game in which each side had several opportunities to win but came up short. In the end, the tie did little to move the needle on either team’s playoff hopes. It essentially just kicked the can down the road. They will meet again in Week 15 after the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Commanders enjoy their bye.
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Rams inactives: Troy Hill out, Brian Allen and Ernest Jones active
It was another week of injury questions for the Los Angeles Rams leading up to today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Having already ruled out Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Terrell Lewis, the Rams carried additional injury concerns into Week 13. Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones were...
Behind Enemy Lines: Just how good are the Dolphins?
The 49ers last game against the Dolphins in 2020 was a disaster. Both teams are dramatically different from that last meeting and they enter Sunday’s game looking to establish themselves firmly in the Super Bowl contender conversation. We don’t get a ton of looks at an AFC team from...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Raiders prediction and pick, laid out below.
Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team
Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
Latest Aaron Judge update proves Yankees offer wasn’t good enough
The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”
