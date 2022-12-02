Read full article on original website
Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
NBC Bay Area
Numerous Suspects Arrested for Carjackings
Oakland police arrested three including one for carjacking two vehicles late last month as officers deal with a slight increase in carjackings this year, police said Friday. Officers located one of the carjacked vehicles Wednesday traveling in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle with the help of the department's helicopter to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way, a dead-end street.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Illegal Sideshow in Oakland
Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Oakland early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Harrison Street, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt. Oakland police said they responded to reports of gunshots and cars and spectators blocking the streets. When officers got there, spectators...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
Man shot near Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) -- A man was shot near a popular restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Friday night, according to a statement from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting
NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakland police announce arrests of 3 carjacking suspects
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with carjackings as officers deal with a slight increase in that type of crime this year. Officers located one of the carjacked vehicles Wednesday traveling in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. Officers followed the vehicle with the help of the department's helicopter to the 3300 block of Maybelle Way, a dead-end street. Police tried to stop the driver, but he put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a patrol vehicle and then a parked vehicle, according to police. The driver got out and ran until officers...
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
Man suspected of burglary flees police
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, […]
Pinole police release photo of vehicle of interest in September fatal shooting
PINOLE, Calif. (BCN)– Pinole police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest in a shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead in September. Lamont Carter, a Pinole resident, died in the shooting reported at 9:14 a.m. on Sept. 14 at a parking lot in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road. Investigators […]
Newark police investigating shooting death of man
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Newark, according to Newark Police Department. At around 2:22 p.m., a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue was made to the Newark Police Department. After arriving on scene, officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, […]
One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide
ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision. Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
Shooting in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 injured; suspect detained
PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said a suspect was located and detained in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident. Information on the suspect was not immediately available Friday night.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Who Shot, Killed Antioch Gas Station Clerk Acted in Self-Defense: DA
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office explained Friday why a robbery suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a gas station worker is not facing murder charged. James Williams, 36, chased down two robbery suspects in Antioch over the weekend and shot one of them in the leg. Police...
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Three arrested in connection to ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested three individuals in connection to a “brazen” carjacking that occurred Sunday, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Ransom Avenue. The victim was exiting her vehicle when she was confronted by three individuals, one of which […]
Woman arrested after approaching boy, firing shots in Berkeley: officials
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point. The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to […]
