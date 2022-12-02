Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program
Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
KSAT 12
World Heritage Center teaches San Antonio families how to keep holiday traditions alive
SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are a time for family and friends to come together through traditions, like making tamales or playing Loteria. However, those traditions are often lost when a family member passes away and the recipe passes with them. The World Heritage Center hosted a holiday art...
KSAT 12
Hear SAFD firefighter’s powerful spoken poem about mental health challenges in fire service
SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter’s job is grueling, but it’s not just physically dangerous. Seeing so much death and destruction is mentally and emotionally wearing. However, in a profession like firefighting, vulnerability can be tough to come by. That’s why the San Antonio Fire Department just held...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD to host free comic convention
SAN ANTONIO – Nerdvana Con celebrates anime, manga, and graphic art at Stevens High School this weekend. The free event will be from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 600 N. Ellison Drive. Nerdvana Con is geared towards middle and high school students and was created...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
With Christmas weeks away, counselors see an uptick in students asking for help
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is leading the way in suicide prevention. During the pandemic, rates of adolescent depression and anxiety doubled. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased last year, particularly among girls.
glasstire.com
City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals by Trio of Latina Artists
Earlier this week, the City of San Antonio’s Departments of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation announced the completion of two large-scale murals at the Ramirez Community Center in the southwest part of the city. The murals, Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, mark the first time the City...
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center oncologist discusses lung cancer.
SAN ANTONIO – One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. It is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer in the U.S. Dr. Josephine Taverna, a lung oncologist with UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, joined leading SA to discuss the issue in our community and diagnosis.
foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
fox7austin.com
Parents arrested after six missing children found safe in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their parents have been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
cohaitungchi.com
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
Things To Do in New Braunfels | Image Credit: Schlitterbahn FB Page. New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.
