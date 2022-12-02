Read full article on original website
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions best Lehigh 24-12 on the road
The No. 1 Nittany Lions Wrestling Team takes care of business on the road, 24-12, against No. 22 Lehigh. Coming off a drubbing of the Rider Broncs on Friday, Penn State Wrestling was on the road again against inter-state rival Lehigh. And the Nittany Lions handled their work against the Mountain Hawks as they downed them 24-12 on Sunday afternoon.
Penn State drops to No. 11 in final College Football Playoff rankings
A group of conference champions moved ahead of the Nittany Lions.
Penn State reserve defensive lineman announces transfer portal decision
Another Penn State player declared his intentions to leave the program on Sunday, a day before the transfer portal opens for FBS players. Defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced his impending departure in a social media post, thanking Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and noting that he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
College football top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is in the books. As an Associated Press top 25 voter this season, I’ll be sharing my ballot week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Penn State falls one spot in AP college football rankings as Pac-12 champ Utah makes jump
The Nittany Lions are looking ahead to their bowl game.
Book it: Penn State heading to Rose Bowl to face Utah
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Wow, what a performance by Utah! The Utes clobbered USC in the Pac-12 championship game late Friday night, 47-24, much to the incredible delight of Ohio State fans everywhere. The Buckeyes (11-1) now will advance to the College Football Playoff, while USC (11-2) lost its opportunity by...
Local field hockey star earns NCAA tournament title
If someone is a fan of Perry County field hockey, or field hockey in general, chances are they have heard the name Paityn Wirth. For those who don’t know the name, here’s some background. Wirth graduated from Greenwood high school in 2018 after taking her team to the...
Live updates: State College football takes on Harrisburg in the PIAA semifinals
Follow along for updates as the Little Lions try to advance to the state championship game.
No. 1 Penn State rolls over Rider
Trenton, N.J. — No. 1 Penn State (2-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over Rider (2-1) by a 37-3 score in a dual meet wrestled in Trenton, N.J.'s CURE Arena. The Nittany Lions picked up a pin and four majors plus an injury default victory in the non-conference dual meet. The dual began at 125 where redshirt freshman Gary Steen used takedowns in the first and second periods to post a hard-fought 6-4 win over Rider's Tyler Klinsky. Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, put on...
Hailey Irwin leads the way as Northern takes down Carlisle in tip-off tournament title win
DILLSBURG - When you think Northern athletics, you think tough, gritty kids who get after it. And that certainly appears to apply to the Polar Bears girls basketball squad after they scrapped their way to a 42-21 win over Carlisle Saturday in the title game of the Northern York Tip-Off tourney.
Greencastle boys basketball drops Mifflin County in James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament
In the opening round of the James Buchanan Tip-Off Tournament, Greencastle (1-0) picked up a 65-54 victory against Mifflin County (0-1) Friday. The Huskies kept within striking distance throughout, but the Blue Devils pulled away with a 16-7 fourth-quarter rally. Conner Wright and Eli Sterling powered the Blue Devils offensively....
Marissa Gingrich’s 34 points lead Mifflin County past Southern Huntingdon
Mifflin County’s girls basketball team had a date with Southern Huntingdon Saturday at Greencastle-Antrim’s tip-off tournament.
Cocalico’s Cinderella run comes to an end
Altoona, P.A. (WHTM) — All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Eagles, Cocalico’s Cinderella run through the 5A playoffs ended in the state semifinals Friday night at the hands of Pine Richland. Cocalico became the first 12 seed ever to win a District III title with their upset run through […]
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
State College
Atherton Street Construction to Shut Down for Winter
Motorists will be getting a break from construction on Atherton Street in State College for a few months. The project is wrapping up for the winter and will resume in the spring as weather permits, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Friday. Sewer line replacement — the major component...
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
Bellefonte Vehicle Accident
A delivery van crashed into a decades-old storage shed in Bellefonte. The incident happened on 200 block of South Potter Street closing the road for about an hour. Both the vehicle and the building were damaged. No word on if there were any injuries.
Polar Bear Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families […]
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
Giant Co. Sets Opening for Latest Pennsylvania Store
The Giant Co. is growing in its home state of Pennsylvania with the impending opening of a new location in Benner Township. The store will open its doors on Dec. 16 and will employ about 100 people in full- and part-time positions. The 50,000-square-foot Benner Township store, located at 2699...
