With Collective Impact, SB ACT Makes Progress on Homelessness in Santa Barbara
[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation.]. It started simply in 2005, with two pastors showing up weekly at Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park with bowls of spaghetti to feed the homeless. And for five years, the meal train continued, delivered by Jeff Shaffer...
San Marcos Beaten by Host Simi Valley in Finale at Bob Hawking Showcase
San Marcos ran into a hot-shooting Simi Valley team and dropped an 84-60 boys basketball decision in its final game at the Bob Hawking Tip Off Showcase in Simi on Friday. Wyatt Miller led the Royals with 22 points and Jack Wilson contributed 19 points. “I am proud of the...
Staff Shortages, Rezoning of Ag Sites Led to Santa Barbara County Missing Housing Deadline
On Feb. 15, 2023, it all changes. The County of Santa Barbara has admitted that it won't make the state-mandated deadline to update its Housing Element. That means developers will have the legal right to build projects with affordable units making up 20% without discretionary review, in a process known as "use-by-right."
With Capps Out, Open Seat on Santa Barbara School Board Draws One Candidate So Far
There's an open seat on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education. Longtime member Laura Capps recently stepped down after she was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The application process opened Thursday and will end at 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Late applications will not...
Rainy Weather Cancels Santa Maria Parade of Lights
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights won’t take place due to rainy weather, organizers announced Saturday morning. The large event won’t be rescheduled for a differeant date. “Regretfully, we have had to cancel the 2022 Santa Maria Parade of Lights due to in inclement weather," according to an update on the event's website.
Santa Ynez Finishes Cats and Hounds with Two Losses
Santa Ynez dropped two matches on the final day of the Cats and Hounds tournament in Paso Robles Saturday, losing to Lemoore 3-2 and Clovis 1-0. Against Lemoore, the Pirates went up 2-0 on an Aiden Tapia goal from a quick steal resulting from his high pressure defense, and a stunning Rafael Beleski goal from a 40-yard free kick. Lemoore was able to recover and put in three consecutive goals after Santa Ynez went down a man.
Motorists Put Lives at Risk to Aid Driver Trapped in Burning Pickup Truck
Vehicle fires are notorious for their intensity. A flicker of fire under the hood after a crash can quickly evolve into a conflagration, engulfing a car or truck in raging flames. That was on Chris Clarke’s mind the night of Nov. 17, when he came upon a smoldering crash scene...
Solvang Gets Into the Holiday Spirit as Julefest Parade Rolls Through Downtown
Solvang launched into the holiday season with the downtown Julefest Parade on Saturday. Rain stayed away as about 40 entries from across the Santa Ynez Valley and beyond made their way along city streets while spectators — both tourists and residents — filled the sidewalks. View a photo...
Driver ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota
A motorist escaped injury Sunday after his car veered off Highway 101 near Gaviota and slammed into a tree. The driver, a man in his 20s whose name was not released, was southbound south of the Nojoqui Summit when the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Bird Cage Classic: Bishop Diego Rolls to 3rd Straight Win; Carpinteria Beats Cate
Bishop Diego's girls basketball team improved to 7-1 with a 53-28 win over Coastal Christian at the Bird Cage Classic on Friday night. The Cardinals complete their tournament with games against Thousand Oaks and Santa Maria on Saturday. They lost to Santa Maria by two points two weeks ago in the final of the Saints' tournament.
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Gets Green Light for New Linear Accelerator Expansion
The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara will soon be home to a new linear accelerator, high-tech cancer fighting device. The Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday gave its unanimous approval to revisions on a project originally approved in 2010. The vote was 6-0, with commissioner Gabe Escobedo absent. The...
Nordhoff Tournament: Cate Edged in Final, Bishop Diego Ends with Win, Carpinteria Loses to Rio Mesa
This story was updated on December 4, 2022 | 9:37 a.m. Cate’s Babacar Pouye scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 62-59 neck-and-neck loss to Camarillo Saturday in the championship game of the Nordhoff Invitational. Jengus Ercil added 19 points for the Rams, and both he and...
Santa Maria Police Release Details About Fatal Shooting of Armed Man By Officer
The man fatally wounded by Santa Maria police in late October had wielded a knife and later smashed a window in an attempt to enter an apartment with a mom and young child inside when the officer fired the shots. More than a month after the shooting, the Santa Maria...
Santa Barbara Can’t Keep Pace Against CIF Powerhouse St. John Bosco
The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team struggled to keep pace against powerhouse program St. John Bosco Friday night at J.R. Richards Gymnasium, falling to the Braves 95-51. With the loss, Santa Barbara falls to 3-3 overall while St. John Bosco, a member of the powerful Trinity League remains unbeaten,...
Ajare Sanni Goes Old School in UCSB’s Basketball Win Over Pacific
UC Santa Barbara once again played its best basketball at home. Ajare Sanni played his best against his old home. The Gaucho graduate student, who was a freshman starter at the University of Pacific four years ago, torched the Tigers with a season-high 22 points on Saturday to lead UCSB to an 82-71 victory.
UCSB Women Can’t Hold Big Early Lead in Valiant Effort Against No. 15 UCLA
The UCSB women’s basketball team came into Saturday’s contest against UCLA with a big goal in mind. Not just keeping the game between them and the No. 15 team in the country close, but to upset the nationally-ranked powerhouse program. The Gauchos showed that swagger on the court,...
