MySanAntonio

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
KOCO

OKC police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in late November in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist near Meridian and Reno avenues. Police said a woman and her dog were in the lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck them.
KOCO

Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
kswo.com

Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
KOCO

FBI issues warning to Norman parents after ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. — The FBI issued advice for Norman Public Schools parents after new details emerged about a ransomware attack on the district. Norman schools put out a letter Thursday detailing a ransomware attack last month. The district said someone gained access to their systems and could have seen sensitive information.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide

An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas

Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma QB, former 4-star Florida commit, entering NCAA transfer portal

Nick Evers is once again looking for a new team. The Oklahoma quarterback announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He shared the news on his Twitter account. Evers appears to be looking for playing time. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to return for the 2023...

