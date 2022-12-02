Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies arrest murder suspect wanted for Minnesota restaurant shooting
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the Kay County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackwell Police Department worked together to arrest a murder suspect wanted for killing one person and injuring another in a restaurant shooting in Minnesota. Aaron Le was arrested by OHP Trooper Langston at...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
KOCO
OKC police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in late November in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist near Meridian and Reno avenues. Police said a woman and her dog were in the lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck them.
KOCO
Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
OBN: Marijuana Farm Where Four Workers Were Executed Tied To OKC ‘Accountant’, Ghost Owner
The marijuana grow where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City as well as a “straw owner,” according to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Newly released search warrants reveal Kevin Pham was contacted by workers...
Cleveland county deputy vehicle hit by woman being investigated for DUI
A frightening video has just been released by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed car crashing into a deputy vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the highway. The woman who hit him is now being investigated for driving under the influence.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
kswo.com
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
‘I don’t wanna die in here’: Current OK Co. Detention Center inmate claims bed bugs eating him alive, calling whole facility negligent
A current Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has been behind bars for a total of 21 days now, but says he's been having alarming medical issues that are a result of bed bug bites since day two.
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
OHP identifies man killed in I-40 auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man whose body was found along a busy roadway Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
FBI issues warning to Norman parents after ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. — The FBI issued advice for Norman Public Schools parents after new details emerged about a ransomware attack on the district. Norman schools put out a letter Thursday detailing a ransomware attack last month. The district said someone gained access to their systems and could have seen sensitive information.
Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide
An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole Safe From Edmond Business
Edmond Police are looking for a man who broke into a business just before the weekend and stole their safe. The break-in happened at the Bahama Buck’s near North Kelly Avenue and West Danforth Road. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405 235-7300.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Norman bridge closes for ‘serious structural concern’
The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma QB, former 4-star Florida commit, entering NCAA transfer portal
Nick Evers is once again looking for a new team. The Oklahoma quarterback announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He shared the news on his Twitter account. Evers appears to be looking for playing time. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to return for the 2023...
Comments / 0