Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
Lionel Messi Helps Argentina Defeat Australia, Advance to Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi's quest for a World Cup championship continues. Messi scored a goal in Argentina's 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday to send La Albiceleste into the quarterfinals. The 35-year-old Messi, playing in his 1,000th career game and what could be his final World Cup,...
England Roars Past Senegal, Will Face France in Quarterfinal
It was a battle of the lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England -- the Three Lions -- took on Senegal -- the Lions of Teranga -- in a round of 16 contest in Qatar on Sunday. Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka saw England grab a commanding 3-0 win to move on to the quarterfinals where they will face another European powerhouse.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been...
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
National coach: My son was the first to study in Serbia
On Friday, December 2 the match between Serbia and Switzerland of the 3rd round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, took place on the third round of the group G. The match ended with 3:2 which was the Swiss favoured match. Their defeat brought the Serbs to Mundial. Two awkward...
