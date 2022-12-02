It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.

