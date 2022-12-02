We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Charlotte and Angus Buchanan are obsessed with taking baths. So much so, the London-based designer couple and cofounders of Buchanan Studio situated their antique tub in the middle of their bathroom. “It’s like this super-luxury, lovely thing that you might get in a hotel room,” says Angus. Key to the whole arrangement was hiding the shower and toilet from view. That’s how the “sheds,” a term coined by the pair’s two children, Riva (6) and Wylder (4), came about. On either side of their Calacatta Viola marble vanity wall are two 8-foot-tall structures clad in dusty pink and white zellige tile concealing the distractions. When the cubicles’ salvaged wood doors (they’re from an old bank) are shut, they just look like mini gable-roof houses. “The core concept was driven by a practical issue, but I think it feels romantic somehow, and it’s unexpected,” shares Charlotte.

