tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
tinyhousetalk.com
Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property
Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
What Is an Appliance Garage?
Storing your appliances has never been this easy—or looked this good! If you’re familiar with the concept of hiding something in plain sight, an appliance garage may appeal to you. The appliance garage took social media by storm when one TikTok user posted a video revealing how she uses one to disguise her smaller appliances and regain some much-needed counter space.
lifetrixcorner.com
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?
If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
yankodesign.com
This off-grid A-frame cabin in New Zealand is inspired by traditional Maori huts and the local coastal landscape
RTA Studio built a rustic A-frame cabin called the Dune Dormer on the beautiful Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. The cabin is heavily influenced by the traditional Pacific huts, and this is quite evident in the form it takes of a subtle gable roof hut, which creates a minimal impact on its surrounding landscape. Mimicking the traditional Maori huts, the Dune Dormer’s silhouette reminds you of a harbor standing upright on a dune, helping seafaring owners reach home.
Before and After: A 40-Square-Foot Bathroom Keeps Its Footprint But Gets a Bigger, Brighter Look
You have to make some sacrifices when you live in a small space. One of the most common complaints is that there simply isn’t enough square footage for an adequately-sized bathroom. Thankfully, a few smart design moves — especially those that add functional storage — can help ensure that even the smallest bathroom feels adequate enough for daily use.
woodfloorbusiness.com
Enter the 2023 Wood Floor Business Truck & Van Contest
Rev up your engines, because the 2023 Wood Floor Business Truck & Van Contest is now open for entries, and we want to see what you’re driving to the job site. As always, the contest is free and open to all wood flooring professionals. Winners will be featured in the June/July 2023 issue of Wood Floor Business and will be recognized in the following categories:
domino
In This London Home, Tiled Bathroom “Sheds” and an Antique Tub Mimic a Luxe 5-Star Stay
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Charlotte and Angus Buchanan are obsessed with taking baths. So much so, the London-based designer couple and cofounders of Buchanan Studio situated their antique tub in the middle of their bathroom. “It’s like this super-luxury, lovely thing that you might get in a hotel room,” says Angus. Key to the whole arrangement was hiding the shower and toilet from view. That’s how the “sheds,” a term coined by the pair’s two children, Riva (6) and Wylder (4), came about. On either side of their Calacatta Viola marble vanity wall are two 8-foot-tall structures clad in dusty pink and white zellige tile concealing the distractions. When the cubicles’ salvaged wood doors (they’re from an old bank) are shut, they just look like mini gable-roof houses. “The core concept was driven by a practical issue, but I think it feels romantic somehow, and it’s unexpected,” shares Charlotte.
