BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.

2 DAYS AGO