WCAX

Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the Statehouse in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination...
WCAX

New Vt. lawmakers receive crash course in governance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a little over a month, there will be a historic number of fresh faces. Newly elected state senators and representatives this week have been getting a crash course in lawmaking hosted by the Snelling Institute and the Joint Fiscal Office. The training covers everything from how to write a bill to working with the judicial and executive branches and the press.
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

State House lawn celebration for Governor’s Tree lighting

Members of Vermont’s healthcare regulatory group, The Green Mountain Care Board, are meeting with providers and holding a public meeting today. Working remotely out of the house, a co-working space opens in Rutland. Updated: 4 hours ago. Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have...
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
WCAX

Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Say it ain’t so, Joe

One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
VTDigger

Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71

Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
WCAX

Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
WSBS

Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
compassvermont.com

Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
nomadlawyer.org

Best 05 Hotels in Vermont for a Delightful Sojourn

Vermont seems straight out of a storybook with its winding trails, brilliant foliage, white-spired church, and green farms. It has diverse offerings for everyone and in every season. Whether it’s skiing across the mountainside in winter, witnessing the changing colours of the foliage in fall, boating on the lake &...
WCAX

Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.

