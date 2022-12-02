Read full article on original website
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the Statehouse in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination...
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
New Vt. lawmakers receive crash course in governance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a little over a month, there will be a historic number of fresh faces. Newly elected state senators and representatives this week have been getting a crash course in lawmaking hosted by the Snelling Institute and the Joint Fiscal Office. The training covers everything from how to write a bill to working with the judicial and executive branches and the press.
Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools
The Alliance Defending Freedom, a national Christian advocacy group that represented parents in two lawsuits against the state, declared victory after the agreement was filed in court. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools.
Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼
We must regulate and appropriately tax the business sector to support government institutions. We must be clear about what’s business and what’s a nonprofit mission-driven enterprise. And we must establish clear boundaries. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
State House lawn celebration for Governor’s Tree lighting
Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges
Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus
A nearly $64 million surplus in the state’s education fund is not expected to forestall increasing tax rates, caused by rising property values and school spending. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont property tax rates slated to rise despite ‘sizable’ education fund surplus.
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
Vt. author explores granite industry of 1900s in new novel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new novel from Vermont author Eric Pope takes us back to Vermont in the early 1900s. Eric Pope is the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and he says that background helped inform a lot of his decision to base his new novel, “Granite Kingdom,” in a fictionalized version of the town. He says in the early 1900s, Hardwick was booming thanks to the granite industry. But some real-life events inspired this mystery of sabotage.
NY Health Commissioner resigning position
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New NY laws take effect
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Best 05 Hotels in Vermont for a Delightful Sojourn
Vermont seems straight out of a storybook with its winding trails, brilliant foliage, white-spired church, and green farms. It has diverse offerings for everyone and in every season. Whether it’s skiing across the mountainside in winter, witnessing the changing colours of the foliage in fall, boating on the lake &...
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
