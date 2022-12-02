BLACKPINK Shares ‘Pink Venom’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments in ‘Born Pink Memories Roll #1’

BLACKPINK ‘s Born Pink era is still in full swing, but the group — which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — is taking a walk down memory lane. The K-pop group previously teased “Born Pink Memories” on Thursday (Dec. 1), and followed up with an eight-minute short of behind-the-scenes footage from the “Pink Venom” video shoot on Friday (Dec. 2).

The video kicks off the the quartet preparing the “Pink Venom” teaser concept photos, with scenes of each girl posing solo and later convening inside the photo’s large — and artfully cracked — glass box. in between fierce poses, they have cute friendship moments dancing, playing together and making silly faces.

Each scene from the larger-than-life video got a few dedicated moments of attention, starting with Jennie’s car scene, which she shared that at one point on set, she drove the car through the wall; Rosé’s black water scene, which she revealed she conceptualized; Jennie and Lisa’s joint rap; Lisa’s “tomb raider dome” that was built with actual cracked mirror glass for the floor, and more.

While it’s unclear when the second “Born Pink Memories” episode will arrive, the video concluded with a note that read “to be continued,” meaning BLINKs have more memories to look forward to.

BLACKPINK is currently on the European leg of its Born Pink World Tour. The trek’s first stop was on Nov. 30 at the O2 in London, and will make stops in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more before heading back to Asia in 2023 for a series of dates in January, March and May.

Watch BLACKPINK’s first episode of “Born Pink Memories” above.