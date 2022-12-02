ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany & Co. Just Unveiled a $40,000 Car-Shaped Clock Inspired by 1950s Vintage Racers

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
At the intersection of cars, horology and fine jewelry sits Tiffany’s Time for Speed collection.

The new line of mechanical clocks , which was unveiled on Thursday, pairs the house’s centuries-long history of handcrafting trophies with its expertise in watchmaking and gemsetting.

Carefully forged from aluminum, each clock is shaped like a 1950s race car and finished in a Tiffany Blue hue, of course. The tires on each 10-pound “car” are made from handsome black rubber and contrasted by stainless-steel spoked rims.

At the front, the gleaming radiator grille sports a “T&CO” monogram, while the bonnet is emblazoned with a “5” in honor of Tiffany’s famous Fifth Avenue flagship in New York. There’s also a helmet-shaped dome of glass in the driver’s seat that showcases the escapement and balance wheel. Remember, this is a clock, folks.

The limited edition with pavé diamonds on the wheel hub.

On the left side of the vehicle, the hour and minute displays sit below a brushed stainless-steel aperture designed to evoke a racing number. As for the mechanics, the time can be set with a counterclockwise rotation of the three-spoke steering wheel, while the movement is wound by pulling the car back on a flat surface. Think of it as an elevated version of that pull-back toy car you had as a kid.

Tiffany’s will offer just one standard clock (pictured top) for $40,000 and two, extra-blingy limited editions with prices available upon request. The latter designs have diamonds set on the wheels and bezel for a little extra sparkle.

The limited edition with a one-carat diamond at the center of each wheel.

The first limited edition, which is available globally, features 316 round brilliant diamonds collectively weighing 19 carats. Most notably, a striking one-carat stone sits at the center of each wheel. The second collectable, which is only available in Japan, showcases 192 round brilliant diamonds that total more than nine carats. Each wheel also has a beautiful display of pavé diamonds encircling the center.

We’ll let you decide which one to snap up.

