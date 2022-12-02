Oil well worker sent to hospital with critical injuries after being blown off rig

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A worker filling in an abandoned oil well at California Avenue and Easton Drive was taken to the hospital after suffering major injuries when a rig blowout occurred and blew him off the platform, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to reports of a potential oil rig explosion and major injuries around 8:26 a.m. and treated it as a fire. They sent a truck, two engines, a safety officer, and public information officer Brian Bowman.

Bowman told 17 News this happened near the Bakersfield Police Department academy on California Avenue when officers heard it and responded.

Bowman said when authorities arrived, they provided field care to the victim’s legs until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to Kern Medical. He has critical injuries including multiple fractures to both legs and extreme bleeding and he was conscious, according to Bowman.

There was damage to a nearby building and a pipe flew off and struck the solar panels at Omni, according to BFD. No injuries were reported at this scene.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Hazmat responded as a precaution but there was no fire or gas leakage found.

Bowman said it was a normal operation for the company involved. Video obtained by 17 News shows MMI Services on scene. Crews were filling in an abandoned well.

Representatives from MMI Services declined comment on the incident.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday morning for the injured worker.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.