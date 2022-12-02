LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.

LEPANTO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO