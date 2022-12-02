Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Kait 8
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
Kait 8
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Kait 8
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil were held on December 11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of...
Kait 8
Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts food drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosted a food drive on December 10. “Meat the Need” Christmas Food Drive is an inaugural food drive hosted by the nature center. In part, to thank the community according to Nature Center educator Elizabeth Kimble.
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10. The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were...
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Kait 8
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Kait 8
Man distributes thousands of toys during parades
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights were shining bright in Trumann Friday night for the annual Christmas parade. Over 100 floats and cars drove down Arkansas 463, and even more, people lined up to catch the candy. There was one float in particular that had more surprises than candy. “We put...
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
Kait 8
LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
Kait 8
Jonesboro officials stress communication ahead of budget proposal
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making the most of the city’s money was the theme at the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council meeting on Friday. On Dec. 9, there was a back-and-forth between Mayor Harold Copenhaver and the council about the city’s 2023 budget. The biggest talking points at...
Kait 8
Several Region 8 athletes, coaches nominated for Farm Bureau Insurance awards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night may be over this year, but we could see several FFN stars come home with some hardware. Hootens will host the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards Monday. Here are the Region 8 nominees represented. Sean Cockrell (Valley View) - 5A Coach of the Year.
Kait 8
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
Kait 8
A-State women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas
In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage...
