No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
‘Build that bridge’: Culturally aware approach key to addressing Karen youth addiction crisis
This story is Part 2 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 1, about families struggling to get help for their children, can be found here. When Kaziah Josiah began her role as one of four St. Paul Police Department community engagement specialists, she...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style
State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
mprnews.org
Post-election hand counts find no issues with Minn. ballot-counting machines
Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines used on Election Day.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Nurses set to strike December 11
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
GCN.com
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
redlakenationnews.com
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
mprnews.org
Fierce legal fight opens between ex-GOP chair Carnahan, party
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan sued the state party in relation to her ouster, claiming that her ability to gain new jobs in politics was damaged by remarks made by past colleagues. Carnahan’s lawsuit filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court alleges she was improperly disparaged in violation...
MinnPost
