Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
Kaiser Santa Clara Receives Top Marks for Patient Safety
The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara hospital with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report, which examined and assigned letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States. Hospitals received grades based on approximately two dozen measures that analyze patient...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
For two decades, Ravenswood Family Health Network has served low-income and uninsured people
A few months ago, after weeks of an unexplained 104-degree fever, an enlarged tonsil and stomach pain, 3-year-old Eliana came to Ravenswood Family Health Network and finally received a diagnosis. Her primary care provider Doriel got her scheduled with an ear, nose and throat specialist who did an ultrasound and...
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
Palo Alto family gives $100K to Holiday Fund
For the 12th straight year, a Palo Alto family that wishes to remain anonymous has made a $100,000 donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, hoping it will inspire others to give generously. The family, which has deep roots in the community, has now gifted $1.2 million to the...
Videos show sideshow on busy Embarcadero in SF, concerns rise over police response
A sideshow in the middle of the night at one of San Francisco's most prominent locations has raised questions about a slow response from police.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
SFNext: Formerly homeless San Franciscan urges dramatic change
SAN FRANCISCO -- For many of us, it's hard to imagine how San Francisco can have so much wealth, and yet so many people are homeless and living in poverty. But for one man, his viewpoint may offer some perspective and a hard lesson.His name is Joe Wilson. He was once the graduate of a military prep school and was accepted into Stanford University, but bad luck ensued.His mother had a stroke, and Wilson had to drop out of school to become her full-time caretaker. Then the money ran out, and Wilson found himself homeless, sleeping on the street and in...
Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ
Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
For the second time in a month, a student is found with gun on the Menlo-Atherton High campus
Less than three weeks after a Menlo-Atherton High School student found with a loaded gun on campus, police arrested another student on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for allegedly bringing a firearm to school. As a result, the school's principal has requested an increased police presence on campus. Principal Karl Losekoot emailed...
4 injured as Samtrans bus crashes in Bay Area shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said. Shortly before noon, the SamTrans bus smashed into the vehicles at a Target store parking lot at the Serramonte...
Is California doing enough to address ‘the climate change of chemicals’?
Every time it rains, Andria Ventura’s thoughts drift toward San Francisco Bay. A longtime water policy expert, she knows all too well that the much-needed rainwater replenishing the Bay Area’s parched soils and reservoirs is also flushing a collision of chemicals and pollutants into storm drains and, ultimately, out to the bay. “To know how polluted that bay is — it’s so sad because it’s such a jewel in our...
San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
New SFPD traffic policy would ban nine ‘pretext’ stops
San Francisco police would no longer be permitted to stop a driver for sleeping in their car, missing a front license plate or hanging fuzzy dice from the rearview mirror, according to a new traffic enforcement policy released today by the Police Commission. The new draft policy would ban police...
