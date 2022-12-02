ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chalkbeat

Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says

A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
newsy.com

Hospitals Are Now Required To Post Costs Online, But Most Haven't

Robert Smith went to the doctor in fall of 2020 for a routine colonoscopy, a procedure he's gotten for years due to having Crohn's disease. All was well until he got the bill. "A colonoscopy in Florida is not going to be as high as a colonoscopy in New York City, but twice as much?" Smith said.
92.7 WOBM

Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single

We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Officials Confess to a $38 Million Prescription Drug Scam

In a $38 million healthcare fraud scam involving personalized prescription medications, two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company has admitted their roles. The 42-year-old Wayne resident Samantha Zaretsky and the 43-year-old Fair Haven resident Lee Nichols pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct health care fraud in federal...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Nassau County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
queenseagle.com

City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees

The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.

