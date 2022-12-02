Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says
A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
newsy.com
Hospitals Are Now Required To Post Costs Online, But Most Haven't
Robert Smith went to the doctor in fall of 2020 for a routine colonoscopy, a procedure he's gotten for years due to having Crohn's disease. All was well until he got the bill. "A colonoscopy in Florida is not going to be as high as a colonoscopy in New York City, but twice as much?" Smith said.
More domestic violence victims finding refuge in N.J. hotels as calls for help rise
The Bergen County woman said she reached her tipping point four years ago. Her husband had cut her off from family and barred her from getting a job. She regularly slept in their son’s room with a shelving unit pushed up against the door to keep her husband out.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
State Senator Sandra Cunningham expected to resign due to health issues
State Senator for the 31st Legislative District Sandra Cunningham is expected to resign, according to reports. Cunningham is a five-time state Senator who was first elected in 2007, and is the widow of former Jersey City Mayor and state Senator Glenn Cunningham who died in office in 2004. The 72-year-old...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Officials Confess to a $38 Million Prescription Drug Scam
In a $38 million healthcare fraud scam involving personalized prescription medications, two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company has admitted their roles. The 42-year-old Wayne resident Samantha Zaretsky and the 43-year-old Fair Haven resident Lee Nichols pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct health care fraud in federal...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Nassau County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Armed Robber Admits Role In Multiple Liquor, Convenience Store Holdups In NJ, NY
UPDATE: A member of a New Jersey-based armed robbery crew copped to holding up five liquor and convenience stores in two states, federal authorities said. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth and two accomplices went on a six-month armed robbery spree beginning in August 2018, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City landlord who had ethics complaint against Stack dismissed still seeking recourse
A Union City landlord who recently had an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Stack, also the state Senator of the 33rd Legislative District, plans on pursuing legal action against him and the city after what she describes as a tumultuous 2022. “We’re definitely getting special attention from the city: they...
queenseagle.com
City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees
The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
Comments / 0