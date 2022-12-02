Read full article on original website
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
A quarter of English councils abolish emergency help scheme amid cost of living crisis
Emergency local council help for families in crisis has been slashed to just 98p per head, with one-quarter of authorities axing schemes altogether.New research by poverty campaigners has exposed how badly funded and “chaotic” local welfare schemes are failing to reach residents in need, even as the cost of living crisis grows.It reveals that help with emergencies such as a lack of clothing or furniture, or a broken washing machine, has plunged by a quarter to only 98p per head in England – with one Conservative-run authority spending just 2p.In stark contrast, councils in Scotland allocated £9.42 in 2021-22,...
Skills shortage: School leavers being taken on as apprentices
An apprentice who "didn't enjoy school" is training with a firm directly recruiting school leavers as a skills shortage hits businesses across Wales. Getting paid £5 an hour to learn a trade is "better than sitting at home doing nothing", said Joe Costorphine. He is one of eight apprentices...
Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.In a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s death does make painfully clear why we...
North Lincs and Goole NHS Trust still requires improvement, says CQC
A health trust which runs hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole has been told it must improve further. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) in June and July. Overall, the trust retained its "requires improvement" grading, as inspectors highlighted delays for emergency...
School closure impact of teacher strike spreads
A second council is to close all its secondary schools for a day when teachers go on strike next week. Scottish Borders Council says its secondaries will be shut next Thursday because of action by the SSTA and NASUWT unions. East Ayrshire Council will close its high schools on Wednesday.
Extra rail services in north Wales on hold after firm goes bust
Plans to increase some rail services in the north Wales border area are "on hold" after the company supplying the trains went into administration. The aim is to provide a twice-hourly service to Liverpool as part of the Welsh government's plans for a North Wales Metro. Vivarail Ltd, the planned...
Care workers hit back at Matt Hancock’s claim staff brought Covid to care homes
Care workers have hit back at claims by the former health secretary Matt Hancock that the Covid virus was brought into homes by infected staff. In his book, the Pandemic Diaries, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, Hancock said only a small proportion of cases were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.
Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
Second teachers' strike to lead to more disruption
Widespread disruption is expected at Scottish secondary schools next week as more teachers strike over pay. Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions will walk out on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the area they are in. All secondary schools in East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire and Scottish Borders will...
Public consultation opens on Chippenham's A350 dualling plans
Plans to turn the remaining single-carriageway sections of the A350 at Chippenham into dual carriageways are now open for public consultation. The proposals also look to improve Bumpers Farm Roundabout, improving journey times on the A350 and giving easier access to the industrial estate. The scheme has been highlighted by...
Care crisis left my brother relying on the kindness of friends and volunteers
Your excellent reporting on the social care funding crisis is sorely needed (Disabled care home residents evicted in charity’s dispute with councils, 25 November). Your article states correctly that council or NHS funders have a legal duty to provide care. But with care homes closing beds and care workers driven out by chronic low pay, this duty is already being breached – and looks set to be so even more often.
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
Dementia nursing service expands in Shropshire
A service supporting dementia patients and their families by way of specialist nurses is expanding in Shropshire. Under the plan, four additional Admiral Nurses will offer help to carers and allow those with dementia to stay independent for longer, Shropshire Council says. Telford and Wrekin has had three such nurses...
New recruits at Hull port rejected due to drug test failures
A Humber ports manager has revealed how the business's zero-tolerance drugs policy has affected recruitment. Associated British Ports' (ABP) Dafydd Williams said that in one Hull incident seven out of 10 new staff were let go. He said the business didn't generally "have problems getting applicants, but more with getting...
South Cumbria and Lancashire Covid jabs at-home service to end
A service that saw thousands of people vaccinated against Covid in their homes will come to an end this month. The NHS Vaccine at Home initiative has been running across Lancashire and South Cumbria since January. The regional service, originally set up to help people who were shielding or unable...
