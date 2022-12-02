ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate

By Brandon Eanes
 2 days ago

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case .

RELATED: Heavy police presence at Camp Creek Exit after shooting

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman on December 1, 2022 . The victim in the December 1 shooting was reportedly the mother of Crane’s 6-month-old daughter, who he took across state lines after the original shooting.

West Virginia State Police said when they approached Crane’s car, which was reportedly stolen, he got a gun from the backseat and opened fire on Troopers.

Crane was shot by West Virginia State Troopers during a traffic stop. Crane’s daughter was in the backseat of the car during the shooting and was unharmed.

According to West Virginia State Police, they were notified of Crane being in West Virginia after abducting his child and killing the child’s mother. An Amber Alert was originally issued for the infant.

The investigation remains active.

Stick with 59News for more information on the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Michael Berry
2d ago

If you are in the wrong....Don't roll up in the state! We don't take kindly to criminals! Stay in your lane convict!!!!

Reply
7
Comments / 0

