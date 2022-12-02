Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Fentanyl Suspected in Deaths of 3 Students; Prince George's Police Warn About Blue Pills
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Being Stuck Three Times on I-95 in Prince George's County
WJLA
Prince George's Co. high school student dies from fentanyl-laced pill, police say
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in Prince George's Co laid to rest
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
WJLA
Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Baltimore Police investigate a hit-and-run that left one woman dead
Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WTOP
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
