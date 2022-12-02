Read full article on original website
Related
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
ETOnline.com
Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in Sweet New Selfie
Kaley Cuoco is giving fans a look at her growing baby bump!. In a new photo shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Cuoco showed off her maternity style in a blue floral print dress by Gap as she snapped a selfie alongside boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The Ozark actor adorably held onto Cuoco's belly as the pair smiled for the camera, with Pelphrey rocking a black t-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses for the pic.
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Learns Gender of 3rd Baby, Is "Completely Shocked"
Joy-Anna Duggar simply cannot believe it, you guys. As previously reported, the former reality star and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child in the fairly near future. And as you can likely guess, this baby can only be one of two genders: a boy or a girl. Ahead...
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
AOL Corp
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby
The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote on Monday in a joint Instagram post, announcing the arrival of their second baby Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of two! The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday. Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs...
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Tie-Dye Shirt While Grocery Shopping With BF Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco is halfway through her pregnancy and the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump while grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The actress wore a baggy blue and purple tie-dye shirt with a stack of money graphic on one side styled with a pair of sweatpants while Tom wore a gray T-shirt and sweatpants.
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live: Watch
Porsha Williams appeared to have some back luck during her Instagram Live on Nov. 10, as she accidentally showed the entire front of her red wedding dress. Porsha, 41, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Simon Guobadia, went Live with her sister Lauren Williams Thursday afternoon to try on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum pointed the camera at her and laughed at the situation — until she noticed what was in the background, that is.
Kaley Cuoco Looks Blissful in Sweet New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy. Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap. The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0