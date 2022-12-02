Read full article on original website
Stephen Roy Lewis
Stephen R. Lewis, age 72 of Marysville passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon November 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous four-year battle fighting prostate cancer. He was born September 6, 1950 to the late: Roy F. & Florence (Krouse) Lewis in Columbus. He was...
Plain City Plans ‘Christmas In The Village’ Saturday
PLAIN CITY – A full day of holiday activities are planned for Plain City Saturday as the village will be hosting the Route 42 Holiday Hop, Christmas Under The Clock and Santa’s Parade. The Route 42 Holiday Hop kicks off the day as 15 village business will be...
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
UCSO Reports – December 1, 2022
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 17000 block of Navin Road to investigate a dispute between family members. The parties were separated and no report was taken. A deputy met with a Whitehall Police Officer to take custody of Cyril E. Roush, age 39 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.
Pet Supplies Plus Offering Free Dog Baths For Active Duty And Military Vets
MARYSVILLE – Pet Supplies Plus will be offering the canine companions of those who served in the military free baths at its store, 449 Colemans Crossing Blvd, Saturday, December 10 from noon until 3 p.m. A statement released by Pet Supplies Plus noted “We are so thankful for our...
