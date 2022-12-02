Thanksgiving Crackdown: 1,400 tickets issued in Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In the Southern Tier, 1,400 drivers received tickers from New York State troopers between November 23rd and November 27th.

Around Thanksgiving, police aimed to prevent drunk and distracted driving by participating in New York State’s Holiday Crackdown Initiative.

State Police had increased patrols statewide, fixed sobriety check points, and enforced the “Operation Hang Up” initiative which targets distracted drivers by utilizing undercover patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on cell phones.

“Drinking before getting behind the wheel, speeding and distracted driving are all poor choices that can have life altering consequences,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to commend the efforts of law enforcement members who worked through the holiday period to crack down on impaired and reckless driving. Their hard work is contributing to keeping New York’s roadways amongst the safest in the nation.”

14,063 tickers were issued statewide, but here is a breakdown of the 1,400 that were issued in the Southern Tier.

Speeding Tickets – 471

DWI Arrests – 8

Distracted Driving Tickets – 30

Child Restraint/Seat Belt Tickets – 250

Move Over Tickets – 16

Total (Includes other violations) – 1,400

