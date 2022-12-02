Read full article on original website
College of Central Florida accepting artist proposals through December 31 for campus art project
Local artists have until the end of the month to submit their proposals for a new art piece that will be designed and installed at one of the College of Central Florida’s campuses. The college announced in a social media post that it has received a grant, in the...
Beautiful Morning Sunrise Over Maricamp In Ocala
This beautiful morning sunrise was photographed from the Maricamp area in Ocala. Thanks to Sylvia Mashburn for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Beautiful Morning Sky At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful morning sky at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Debby Wright for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Roger Edward Morrison
Roger Edward Morrison, 72, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. He was born July 9,1950 in Belle Glade, FL; the son of Janice Helen King and Roger Ira Morrison. Later he moved with his mother and brother, Charlie, to Largo, Florida. Roger attended Largo High School, played varsity basketball and football, and was President of the National Honor Society.
Joan Marie Huff
Joan Marie Huff, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. A visitation for Joan will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 14045 N US HWY 301, Citra, FL 32113. A committal service will occur Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items
Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
Mary Margaret Snyder
Mary Margaret Snyder, formerly of Connersville, Indiana, passed away November 29, 2022, in Ocala, Florida, where she had resided in the Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle assisted living facility since 2014. Born January 10, 1925 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Leonard and Betsey (Whalen) Fowler, Mary Margaret moved to Raleigh, Indiana, in 1927....
Colorful Reflections At The Royal Oaks Golf Gourse At Oak Run Country Club In Ocala
Enjoy the colorful reflections at sunset at the Royal Oaks Golf Course at Oak Run Country Club in Ocala. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Iris Maria Brooks
Iris Maria Brooks was born on October 21, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. John & Mary Ngfatt. Her birthplace was Lucea. It is a coastal town in Jamaica and the capital of the Parish of Hanover. Her father would own multiple grocery stores in different areas, which resulted in the family moving from place to place. After reaching her teenage years they finally settled in Kingston, Jamaica.
Angelina Pondalane
Angie passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 23, 2022. She resided at Top of the World, which she loved, for all the years she lived in Florida since moving here in 1988 to be near her sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and two young sons Francis and James. She was a member of Mary, Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, and served in many ministries there including the Carmelites and the Legion of Mary.
Marion County issues precautionary boil water notice for Hunters Trace, Pine Ridge Estates communities
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for commercial and residential customers within the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities due to a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers within these communities are advised to boil water intended for consumption for at least one minute until...
Twyman Allen Moody Jr.
Twyman Allen Moody Jr., age 71, of Ocala passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1951, in Ocala, Florida a son to the late Twyman Allen and Dorothy (Woodard) Moody, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Johnson.
Michael Ali Llewellyn
Michael Ali Llewellyn was born to Veta & Jephthah Llewellyn on June 21, 1966. Mickey, as he was affectionately known, was the third (3rd) of six (6) children from this union. He attended Horizon Park All Age School in Spanish Town St. Catherine, Jamaica, for his formative years. He attended and graduated from J.F. Kennedy HS, Bronx, New York.
Robert Earl Northcutt
Robert Earl Northcutt, age 66, passed away in Ocklawaha FL on November 28, 2022, following a long illness. He was born on June 2, 1956 in Lake Worth, Florida a son to the late Earl Leonard and Betty Lois (Barnett) Northcutt. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years Kimberly...
Ocala and Marion County firefighters battle quadraplex fire, two families displaced
Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local quadraplex on Saturday morning to extinguish a multi-residential structure fire. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3000 block of NE 58th Avenue in Ocala due to reports that a quadraplex in the area was on fire. According to MCFR, multiple 911 callers had reported that one of the apartments was fully engulfed in flames, and the callers were unsure if the building was occupied.
MCSO Master Corporal passes away after lengthy cancer battle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that an MCSO Master Corporal has sadly passed away after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. “It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis,” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “He will be severely missed by all who knew him.”
MCSO identifies Dunnellon homicide victim, person of interest sought for questioning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the male victim who was killed in Dunnellon on Monday, November 28. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of November 28, MCSO detectives responded to the scene of a homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department. Upon arrival, the detectives located the body of a deceased male who has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Daugherty.
Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
