Angie passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 23, 2022. She resided at Top of the World, which she loved, for all the years she lived in Florida since moving here in 1988 to be near her sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and two young sons Francis and James. She was a member of Mary, Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, and served in many ministries there including the Carmelites and the Legion of Mary.

1 DAY AGO