Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
NATO Explores Ukraine Striking Military Targets in Russia
Latvia's foreign affairs minister said Ukraine should be allowed to attack military sites in Russia to fend off strikes on its critical infrastructure.
Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years. Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and…
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Joe and Jill Biden dine out with the Macrons at pricey DC restaurant
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden dined out at an expensive Washington, DC, restaurant on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of Thursday’s White House state dinner. The Bidens and the Macrons went out to Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Georgetown Waterfront overlooking the Potomac River that boasts of its “see and be seen ambiance.” The world leaders and their wives headed to dinner after the Bidens presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night. “Welcoming some friends to town,” a tweet read from the 80-year-old president’s Twitter account Wednesday that included...
At the Bidens' first state dinner, they'll serve French President Emmanuel Macron lobster and US-made cheese as they rebuild relations
The first state dinner of the Biden administration has finally arrived. President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
Half a Million Russians Face Eviction From Crimea if Ukraine Takes it Back
Tamila Tasheva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top representative for Crimea, said Ukraine has "no doubt" that Crimea will be returned to the country.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Biden tells Xi the U.S. will take ‘defensive’ action if North Korea conducts new nuclear test
BALI, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said Monday that he told his Chinese counterpart that Beijing has “an obligation” to dissuade its neighbor, North Korea, from test-firing nuclear missiles and that the U.S. would take unspecified “defensive” action should the provocations continue. At a news...
Did the US just endorse European strategic autonomy?
About 15 months ago, it looked like the relationship between the United States and France was spiraling down the drain. At that time, the Biden administration had signed the AUKUS security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom, the core tenant of which was the transfer of U.S. nuclear submarine technology to Australia. This deeply upset the French, seeing as AUKUS meant an end to their own $66 billion conventional-powered submarine contract with Canberra. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister at the time, condemned the deal as a "stab in the back."
French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday. “In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation. Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!” In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation...
Ukraine Adds to Defense Stockpile as Putin Warns of 'Inevitable' Attacks
The Kremlin on Friday rejected President Joe Biden's willingness to broker Ukraine peace talks.
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
