57 people dead of COVID in Illinois last week; 20K new cases, IDPH says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is issuing a reminder to the public to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccination or booster as 63 counties are at an elevated risk .

IDPH says 46 counties were at elevated risk level last week, with 12 counties at high risk.

IDPH is reporting 20,495 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since November 25, and 57 deaths.

“As we enter December and the weather continues to get colder, Illinois is beginning to see an anticipated increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as the flu,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Please continue to take all preventative measure to protect yourself, your family, and friends, especially very young children and individuals over 65 who are most vulnerable to severe outcomes. These effective strategies include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease; enhanced ventilation; good hand hygiene; staying home if sick; and getting up to date with both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot.”

Dr. Vohra also noted that those who test positive for COVID-19 should immediately contact their healthcare provider to discuss whether they need treatment with one of the effective antiviral medications, Paxlovid, Lagverio and Remdesivir. All of these have been found to work against the current strains of the virus.

The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,885,397 cases, including 35,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of last night, 1,509 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 161 patients were in the ICU and 45 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

