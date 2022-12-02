Read full article on original website
Related
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
WSMV
1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
WKRN
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner. Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on …. A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two...
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
Stolen guitar pawned, detectives seek thief
A classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio and pawned using another person's Texas driver's license. The suspect's face was caught on camera.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
WSMV
Alleged porch pirates accused of following FedEx truck, stealing packages in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men who led police on a pursuit Thursday after they were caught stealing packages off porches in Nashville have been arrested, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Officers received a call from a witness who saw three men in a black Dodge Charger following...
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation.
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Three Teens Charged with South Nashville Carjacking
December 2, 2022 – Outstanding police work by Violent Crimes Division detectives Thursday night resulted in the quick capture of three teen carjacking suspects. More Crime News!. The female victim pulled up to her Wallace Road apartment when she was approached by a young man who ordered her out...
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Woman arrested in connection with Clarksville shooting
A woman has been arrested in connection with a November shooting in Clarksville.
Comments / 0