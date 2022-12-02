ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WSMV

1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Davidson County Source

Three Teens Charged with South Nashville Carjacking

December 2, 2022 – Outstanding police work by Violent Crimes Division detectives Thursday night resulted in the quick capture of three teen carjacking suspects. More Crime News!. The female victim pulled up to her Wallace Road apartment when she was approached by a young man who ordered her out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy