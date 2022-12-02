Read full article on original website
2news.com
Tethered Balloon Event Benefits Carson City Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
2news.com
FISH Building Housing For Returning Students
Carson City non-profit 'Friends in Service Helping' or FISH has been fundraising for an ambitious project. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing.
2news.com
Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra hosting adopt-a-family holiday program
For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their adopt-a-family holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. WACCS is seeking the community’s help as there are still more than 130 families on the list who have not been adopted.
2news.com
SPCA to Hold 'Meet Santa Paws' Event at Reno Thrift Store
The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a 'Meet Santa Paws' event this Saturday at its thrift store in Reno. The free event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Moana Lane. For additional information, click here. On December 17th, the SPCA will partner with Lithia Reno Subaru...
2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation hosts 1st annual Sip & Shop event in Sparks
The Nevada Kids Foundation hosted its first annual Sip & Shop event at Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks Sunday. The goal of the event as well as the organization is to collect enough donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
2news.com
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson
Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
2news.com
UNR to celebrate August and December graduates with Commencement ceremonies Saturday
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold Winter Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Lawlor Events Center to celebrate August and December 2022 graduates. The University’s two in-person Commencement ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will confer 1,987 degrees and certificates, including 1,326 bachelor’s degrees and 661 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).
2news.com
State Department of Education Superintendent visits Carson School for Computer Science Week
In observance of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students were able to display their coding skills for Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Monday, Dec. 5. The activities highlighted computer programing efforts in Mr. Jeremy Smith and Mr. Mark Kuniya’s sixth and seventh...
2news.com
Jack C. Observatory Recognized as one of the Best Western Destinations for Stargazing
AAA has rated Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College as one of the nine best destinations for astronomy and stargazing in the west. It was listed in AAA's November and December 2022 magazine issues: https://mwg.aaa.com/via/places-visit/stargazing-astronomy-spots. "It's great to see our little observatory being recognized alongside other great stargazing...
2news.com
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
2news.com
WCSD Board of Trustees holding special meeting to interview applicants for District E vacancy
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley. The candidates were...
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
2news.com
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
