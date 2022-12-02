ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities can’t get enough of flared leggings

By Hannah Southwick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERTGo_0jVT9Xkv00

Celebrities sure know how to bring some flair to their athleisure looks.

And just as denim trends have taken a turn towards wide-leg styles as of late, A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski are making a case for flared leggings.

The latter model, who’s among Alo Yoga’s many celebrity fans, recently stepped out in the brand’s Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging ($108), a style that promises both stretch and sculpting.

The bell bottom look is clearly at the top of EmRata’s list, as she sported a similar style at least three times in November alone.

Meanwhile, Bieber is sweating in style with an Aritzia pair ($78), which she teamed with a Worn Vintage jacket and Prada shearling slippers while leaving a pilates class last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rspLn_0jVT9Xkv00
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging ($108)

buy now

But the trend — which just might be an even comfier way to wear leggings — needn’t be saved for running errands or working out, as Rihanna proved while wearing luxe Nensi Dojaka Black Flared Trousers ($555) and a similarly flared Blumarine shirt ($695) for a dinner with Gigi Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1iM3_0jVT9Xkv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUd5z_0jVT9Xkv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEVwX_0jVT9Xkv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Snhec_0jVT9Xkv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMZNy_0jVT9Xkv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIrrf_0jVT9Xkv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHFb1_0jVT9Xkv00

Selena Gomez has also expanded her horizons beyond the “Same Old (Leggings),” rocking a more budget-friendly pair of Tommy Jeans Flared Badge Leggings ($90) in NYC this fall.

After all, you hardly need a superstar’s budget to score the celeb-loved style. Below, shop six more ways to add a similar look to your closet.

lululemon Grove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu ($118)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fU4J_0jVT9Xkv00
lululemon

While flared leggings might give you flashbacks to ‘00s-esque foldover waistband yoga pants, there are plenty of sleeker ways to rock the look — just ask lululemon. The company, which makes plenty of celeb-loved leggings and accessories , offers this classic take.

buy now Year of Ours Ribbed Flare Leggings ($110)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HadMT_0jVT9Xkv00
Year of Ours

In addition to the lace-up leggings Page Six Style tested and loved , celeb-loved brand Year of Ours also makes a ribbed flare leg style.

buy now Girlfriend Collective Compressive Flare Legging ($51, originally $71)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IexXk_0jVT9Xkv00
Girlfriend Collective

Oprah and Ariana Grande are among Girlfriend Collective’s many famous fans. The celeb-loved brand’s styles include a high-rise pair of the flared leggings rising in popularity.  Plus, they’re currently 35% off during the brand’s extended Cyber Monday sale .

buy now Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging ($118)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pO8Qo_0jVT9Xkv00
Alo Yoga

In addition to Ratajkowski’s favorite pair, Alo Yoga’s offerings include these similarly flared pants with added front seams.

buy now Outdoor Voices SuperForm Rib Flare Pant ($98)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEE8S_0jVT9Xkv00
Outdoor Voices

Add extra flare with these pants from Outdoor Voices, a brand which made our list of the best leggings according to celebrities .

buy now Beyond Yoga SpaceDye High Waisted All Day Flare Pant ($99)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7GrN_0jVT9Xkv00
Beyond Yoga

Also on the list of celeb-loved leggings? Beyond Yoga, which also sells a pair of versatile flared leggings.

buy now

And flared leggings aren’t the only spandex style popping up in celebrity closets as of late; the rise of the wide leg pants coincides with the stars’ love for workout onesies .

Page Six

Page Six

