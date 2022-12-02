ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and arrested him at a house around 3 […]
CBS19

Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
kjas.com

New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone

On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
KTRE

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
KLTV

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
KTRE

Tyler Sinkhole

On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
KTRE

Lufkin Cold Case

Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
East Texas News

Man arrested on drugs, warrant

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
CBS19

Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
KLTV

Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up

An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
Classic Rock 96.1

A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
KLTV

Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
KHOU

A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
K-Fox 95.5

An Exclusive Tour of Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas

It's time for Ice Skating in the Pines at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. It opens at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3, and will continue through Sunday, January 8. So, you will have the entire Christmas holiday and beyond to enjoy this first-time event in Lufkin. How...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans finally see falling gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices are falling at a time when many East Texans are struggling to make ends meet. This means that people can save more than they thought they would while they Christmas shop this season. “It’s wonderful that gas prices are so low at this time since its Christmas you’re spending […]
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
KTRE

Dragons Kade Godfrey Signs with Centenary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches baseball player Kade Godfrey signed his letter of intent for Centenary College of Louisiana this past Friday,. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes” said Godfrey when asked about his choice to commit. According to Godfrey, he has a lot to thank the Nacogdoches Dragon’s for in helping him gauge his pitching arm compared to the athletes in the next level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy