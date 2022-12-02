Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Gillette man charged with first-degree arson
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fight, Dec. 1, Camel Drive, CCSO. A 14-year-old boy at Campbell County High...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/2/2022-12/4/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4:. At 7:37 a.m. to Highway 14-16 near Echeta Road for a two-vehicle collision. At 11:56 a.m. to Highway 14-16 and Butler Spaeth Road for a two-vehicle collision. At...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Dec. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Wolf dog identified on N. Gurley Avenue, owner warned
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man was warned for possessing an illegal animal after he was found to have a wolf hybrid yesterday afternoon, police said Thursday. City of Gillette Animal Control Officers received information that the animal was with a 34-year-old man on North Gurley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. and responded, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Sheridan Media
Jo Co Republicans Select Three Clerk Candidates
Johnson County’s Republican Central Committee considered five applicants interested in taking the county clerk position, which has been vacated by Kate Harriet, who won the election for the position and was scheduled to take the position in January, but has since withdrawn from the position. The five applicants; Jody...
county17.com
National average gas price falls 15.8 cents; Campbell County sees 14-cent decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell 15.8 cents from last week to $3.36 per gallon Monday, and the decline fell short of that in Campbell County, where the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 14 cents. It’s the fourth straight week of the...
county17.com
Slight snow chance this morning gives way to sunny, seasonal week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Clouds will soon be parting ways with Campbell County for a nearly weeklong vacation, leaving sunshine and seasonal temperatures for days to come. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 20% chance for snow this morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Skies will then begin clearing as the high works its way to 28 degrees. With 5 to 8 mph winds from the north, wind chills early on could be as low as 11 degrees. Winds should turn to come from the south at 15 mph this afternoon.
county17.com
Up to 2 inches of snow possible on chilly Friday; warmth returns for the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A warm weekend is on the way, but first Gillette will deal with chilly temperatures and blowing snow. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible today, and combined with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph with gusts to 34 mph, there may be areas of blowing snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is already reporting slick spots on Highways 50, 51, 59, 14-16 and Interstate 90.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
