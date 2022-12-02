Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State in final four
SEC foes Alabama (No. 5) and. And RJ Young shared his thoughts on the picks on a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." Meanwhile, the final AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season was released on Sunday morning, with the top four being Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, in that order.
FOX Sports
Giants and Commanders end in a 20-20 tie
The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders end in a 20-20 tie. Terry McLaurin finished with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the tie.
FOX Sports
Was Cowboys 54-19 win vs. Colts in Week 13 something OR nothing? | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys rolled through the Indianapolis Colts for a 54-19 win in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott threw for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys also rushed for four touchdowns and their defense forced five turnovers on the Colts offense. David Helman discusses whether America's Team's win over the Colts was something or nothing.
FOX Sports
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the first pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the majors at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. The Minnesota...
FOX Sports
Georgia and Ohio State face off in Peach Bowl | The Joel Klatt Show
Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the Peach Bowl matchup between the #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Joel wonders if Georgia got a bad draw in having to face the Buckeyes.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: UNC, Arizona, other top teams falter
Week four of the college basketball season showcased that parity is alive and well in the sport, but also the fact that certain teams are puzzling to figure out at the moment. Just look at Baylor, who lost by 26 at Marquette last Tuesday and beat Gonzaga on a neutral floor in South Dakota three nights later. One minute, the Bears didn’t look like a top-25 team, and the next, they rekindled their defense and rose to the occasion.
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defense is among the NFL's best, and yet quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's nightmare day had more to do with the Miami Dolphins quarterback than it did with defensive end Nick Bosa or linebacker Fred Warner or cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. This isn't an effort to take away from...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers 28-19 win over Bears is BAD for the team moving forward | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Bears 28-19 in Week 13. After the game Rodgers rubbed the loss into the Bears fans by saying “Solder Field has always been a second home to me.” Nick Wright explains it was bad for the Packers to win this game because the illusion of making the postseason is still alive when the Packers should be focusing on playing Jordan Love to decide on picking up his fifth-year option.
FOX Sports
No. 10 Kansas State stuns No. 3 TCU in Big 12 Championship | The Number One College Football Show
RJ Young reacts to the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 in the Big 12 Championship. RJ wonders if TCU did enough this season to stay in the CFP.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
FOX Sports
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, analysis, picks for all 43 games
The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen. A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
FOX Sports
Preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25
Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss. The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, 49ers & Eagles make Nicks top-tier NFC teams | What's Wright?
Both NFC East powerhouse teams made big statements in Week 13 with the Eagles defeating the Titans 35-10 and the Cowboys routing the Colts 54-19. Nick compare both the Eagles and Cowboys wins in Week 13 and explains the Cowboys 33-point 4th quarter vs. the Colts was more impressive. Nick Wright explains the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys are the three best teams in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts and Eagles pummel Titans 35-10 in dominant win
The Philadelphia Eagles pummel the Tennessee Titans 35-10 in dominant win after Jalen Hurts throws 380 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Hurts also added one rushing touchdown.
Comments / 0