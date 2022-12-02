Read full article on original website
Known shoplifter charged with stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from Opry Mills Mall
A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.
WKRN
Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless carry in Davidson, Shelby counties
A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into law in Tennessee last year in the two major urban cores of the state.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
WKRN
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
Ky. teens accused of killing Tenn. gas station clerk stopped by a school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Tennessee Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
Stolen guitar pawned, detectives seek thief
A classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio and pawned using another person's Texas driver's license. The suspect's face was caught on camera.
WKRN
Teens accused of Nashville crime spree caught on camera shooting, killing store owner
A surveillance camera captured the moments police say two teenagers entered the Hermitage gas station, standing inside for less than 20 seconds before one of them shot and killed the store owner.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
radio7media.com
THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
WKRN
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter.
WKRN
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.
