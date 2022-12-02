ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
WKRN News 2

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis in late October. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police […]
radio7media.com

THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter.
WKRN

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.

