Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).

10 HOURS AGO