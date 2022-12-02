Read full article on original website
Circle cancels plans to go public amid return to profitability
USDC issuer Circle has terminated plans of going public via a SPAC deal. Circle's and Concord Acquisition Corp's Board of Directors had agreed on a mutual termination. Circle posted $274 million in revenue, $43 million in net income and had $400 million in cash as of Q3, 2022. Circle, the...
S&P 500 will keep within this range in 2023: David Kostin
Goldman Sachs' Kostin expects S&P 500 to be range bound next year. U.S. economy plunging into a recession in 2023 is not his base case. He's constructive on two sectors: healthcare and consumer staples. So far, the S&P 500 index has failed to kick off a new bull market on...
United Airlines stock has a 50% upside from here: Morgan Stanley
Ravi Shanker upgraded United Airlines stock to "overweight" on Monday. The Morgan Stanley analyst gave several reasons to be bullish in his note. Shares of United Airlines Holdings are roughly flat for the year at writing. United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is keeping in the green on Monday in...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession
Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
OPEC+ agrees against cutting oil production further: sell oil stocks?
Goldman Sachs' Currie expects 2023 to be a good year for oil. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up nearly 60% YTD. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the red on Monday after OPEC+ agreed against...
Amazon Web Services will take a further hit in 2023: Dan Niles
Niles sees lower demand for cloud computing resources in 2023. He expects revenue from AWS to slide into the teens next year. Amazon stock is currently down over 45% versus the start of 2022. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will continue to see weakness in its “cloud” business next year, says...
Hang Seng: How high can Hong Kong stocks surge?￼
The Hang Seng index has surged by more than 33% from the lowest level in October. It has soared to the highest level since September this year. This rally is mostly because of the ongoing China reopening and hopes of a more dovish Fed. The Hang Seng (HSI) index has...
Is Nexo safe? Lender withdraws from US market
Nexo announced Monday it is pulling out of the US, blaming regulatory issues. The lending space has been decimated this year, with Nexo one of the few remaining players. With T-bill yields at 4%, is Nexo worth it? And where does the yield come from?. Nexo, the crypto lending platform,...
Aston Martin Lagonda: Will this fallen angel recover in 2023?
Aston Martin Lagonda (LON: AML) share price has come under intense pressure in the past few months as concerns about the luxury automaker remain. The stock was trading at 135p on Tuesday, slightly higher than the year-to-date low of 85.95p. It has plunged by more than 97% from its all-time high, giving it a market cap of over £927 million.
IAG share price recovery hit by turbulence: More upside?
IAG (LON: IAG) has price recovery has stalled in the past few days as concerns about the ongoing recession in the UK. The stock was trading at 133.70p on Tuesday, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of 91.08p. Why British Airways parent could soar. IAG is a leading...
AXS price forecast after team revealed progressive decentralization strategy
In the last 24 hours, the value of the AXS increased by 6%, while its trading volume by 137%. In the last 7 days, the value of AXS increased by 27%, difference from its low to the highest point was 34%. This has been fueled by the announcement of a...
Silvergate CEO says short-sellers spreading misinformation
Silvergate CEO says short-sellers are spreading misinformation in crypto. Lane says the company conducted due diligence on FTX and that it has a resilient balance sheet. Silvergate stock has plummeted 52% in the past 30 days, with Monday seeing it close nearly 8.5% lower. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) CEO...
Metacade (MCADE) Presale Is Set to Change the Metaverse Industry in 2023
MCADE Presale will change the industry for other newcomers of the crypto industry. The new Crypto Coin Metacade is trying to bring players and developers together in one universe!. There will be multiple Games and worlds for the community and all in one place. The last crypto market cycle introduced...
2 takeaways from the last NFP report of 2022
Job growth is slowing in the US, but wage growth is concerning. The last NFP report released in 2022 triggered intense volatility in financial markets. Good economic news is bad news for stocks and excellent news for the US dollar – this was the environment financial market participants operated for most of the year.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
China's imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home
FTSE 100 forecast for December 2022
The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped by 13.5% from its lowest level this year. There are concerns that the UK economy is in a deep recession. The FTSE 100 index has recovered modestly in the past few weeks as hopes of central banks’ pivot increased. It rallied to a high of £7,633, which was the highest level since June. This recovery has turned the Footsie positive for the year, meaning they have outperformed their American counterparts like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices.
Jim Cramer likes Tesla shares at current price
Tesla denies reports that it plans on cutting production in China. Cramer says Tesla shares at current levels is an opportunity to buy. Tesla delivered record number of China-built cars in November. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading down on Monday after Bloomberg said the electric vehicles manufacturer planned on...
