Jennifer Garner & Lookalike Daughter Violet Are Gorgeous & Glowing in a Rare Public Outing Together

Jennifer Garner and her 17-year-old daughter Violet gave major Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe vibes during their rare public outing on Thursday, and we can’t get over how stunningly similar they look.

Attending a White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jennifer and the teen were gorgeous and glowing in their elegant black ensembles for the evening. The elder of the two wore a chic floor-length Ralph Lauren gown with a pair of chunky black platform heels, her hair down in loose waves around her shoulders.

Violet coordinated with her mom in a darling A-line dress with a modest V-neckline. She paired the gown, which featured a sweet, slightly edgy pattern of small, shiny black hearts, with a pair of red pointed-toe pumps, her hair pulled back into a slick bun to show off her dangling earrings.

The Garner women’s outfits weren’t the only thing that matched — they look like spitting images of one another! If doppelgangers exist, Jennifer and Violet are surely two of them. Ben Affleck may be Violet’s dad, but you’d never guess — her face is a resounding copy and paste of her mom’s.

Walking hand-in-hand through the White House halls, the two women look like they had as much fun at the event as we had delighting in the rare photos of the pair. We can’t get over how much they look like one another — dare we say they’re taking the reigns of the most doppelganger-esque celebrity parent-kid duo ? Bold statement, we know, but the photo evidence is simply undeniable.

