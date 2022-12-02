ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Increased drought forces California to deliver less water to cities

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOU1b_0jVT2t9q00

NEW YORK — California's ongoing drought and a poor forecast is forcing the state's water management agency to cut back on its fresh water supply to nearly 27 million residents.

The state's Department of Water Resources announced Thursday an initial allocation of 5% of requested supplies for 2023 for 29 local water agencies across California.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement that the state is already preparing for a fourth dry year and more extreme drought conditions. Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, remains at 55% of its average for this time of the year, according to the agency.

"This early in California’s traditional wet season, water allocations are typically low due to uncertainty in hydrologic forecasting, but the degree to which hotter and drier conditions are reducing runoff into rivers, streams and reservoirs means we have to be prepared for all possible outcomes," Nemeth said in a statement.

DWR said it will "assess requests for additional water that may be necessary for health and safety including minimum domestic, sanitation, and fire suppression needs."

The agency said it will reevaluate requests depending on the precipitation during the winter and spring months. California typically receives half of its rain and snow totals by the end of January, according to DWR.

Most of California has seen less than its average precipitation levels over the last 60 days, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Most of the state is under severe to exceptional drought warnings, the data showed.

"We are in the dawn of a new era of State Water Project management as a changing climate disrupts the timing of California’s hydrology, and hotter and drier conditions absorb more water into the atmosphere and ground. We all need to adapt and redouble our efforts to conserve this precious resource," Nemeth said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.
OREGON STATE
WOKV

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to...
MARYLAND STATE
WOKV

Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican representatives in Congress on Tuesday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, calling it a national security threat. The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Recall alert: Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf lunch meat. Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued the recall because the products may have been cross-contaminated with under-processed items. The company recalled about 2,400 pounds...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday. The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: How Supreme Court case could alter US House seats

Partisan gerrymandering is back before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case stemming from the latest attempt by North Carolina's Republican-led legislature to draw U.S. House districts favoring GOP candidates. The question justices will consider Wednesday is whether state courts can rely on their state constitutions — as the North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WOKV

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year's runoff...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

In Georgia, how sports explain a political battleground

SMYRNA, Ga. — (AP) — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker’s football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL. The office is part of the Atlanta Braves' real estate development in the Major League Baseball franchise's new suburban home.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy