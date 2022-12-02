Read full article on original website
Related
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
North West Dances in Polka Dot Shorts With Kim Kardashian in Nike Air Max Sneakers for TikTok Challenge
North West and her mother Kim Kardashian made an adorable dancing duo in their latest TikTok video. On the pair’s joint TikTok account, the mother and daughter partake in one of the latest trends set to the sound of Alpha Wolf. For the fun recording, the two stand in the middle of a room and move from side to side as they get lower and lower. Both Kardashian and West sported casual outfits for the occasion. @kimandnorth ♬ original sound – Alpha Wolf North sported a white graphic T-shirt with red and yellow polka dot shorts. The eldest child...
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
