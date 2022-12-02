Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Students 'fearful' as quadruple homicide remains unsolved with no suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho - Students at the University of Idaho say that they are still on edge while a police don't have a suspect in custody after four people were killed in the tightly-knit college town. The four victims, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves,...
TMZ.com
University of Idaho Murders, Victim's Father Says Means of Death Don't Match
There's another big twist in the unsolved Idaho quadruple murder case ... a mysterious discrepancy in the way at least 2 of the victims were killed. Steven Goncalves, the father of slain Univ. of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said Saturday night, the fatal attacks on Kaylee and Madison Mogen, her best friend, were mysteriously different in nature. He said on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," ... "I'll cut to the chase. Their means of death don't match."
Police collect more information in U of I murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is still trying to find the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students around three weeks ago. As police continue to investigate, MPD says detectives have gotten the following: Over 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.us More than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 Over 1,084 digital media submissions to...
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
Lewiston Man Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Battery After Allegedly Discharging Firearm During Domestic Dispute
LEWISTON - On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F in Lewiston for report of a domestic incident involving a firearm. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, upon arriving officers made contact...
KXLY
Criminal law professor weighs in on Moscow Police’s handling of murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are constantly reiterating that they “do not want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” but it’s for good reason. The gravity of the heinous murders of four University of Idaho students is taking a toll on the community, as well as law enforcement.
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
koze.com
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
koze.com
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
koze.com
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
pullmanradio.com
Lumberyard in Pullman to hold Winter Market
Lumberyard in Pullman invites the community to its Winter Market this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Come browse from local makers including paintings, custom bags, jewelry and more.
