Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in Sweet New Selfie
Kaley Cuoco is giving fans a look at her growing baby bump!. In a new photo shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Cuoco showed off her maternity style in a blue floral print dress by Gap as she snapped a selfie alongside boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The Ozark actor adorably held onto Cuoco's belly as the pair smiled for the camera, with Pelphrey rocking a black t-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses for the pic.
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Joy-Anna Duggar Learns Gender of 3rd Baby, Is "Completely Shocked"
Joy-Anna Duggar simply cannot believe it, you guys. As previously reported, the former reality star and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child in the fairly near future. And as you can likely guess, this baby can only be one of two genders: a boy or a girl. Ahead...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Joanna Gaines Admits She’s a Different Parent to Son Crew Than to Her Other Kids
Joanna Gaines said she's a very different parent to her son Crew than she was to her other kids. Crew has given her a new perspective about slowing down and noticing the little things.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live, And It’s Not What We Expected
Porsha and Simon Guobadia caused quite a stir when they announced their engagement in early 2021.
Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby
The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote on Monday in a joint Instagram post, announcing the arrival of their second baby Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of two! The couple announced the arrival of their second baby together by revealing the name of their son via a joint Instagram post on Monday. Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs...
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s Family Photos Over the Years
Chelsea Houska has a full house! The Teen Mom 2 alum is hard at work raising four kids. The former reality star first became a mom in 2009 when she and then-boyfriend Adam Lind welcomed daughter Aubree. Following their split, the South Dakota native moved on with Cole DeBoer. The couple, who wed in October […]
