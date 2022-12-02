Read full article on original website
Related
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, One Injured from Haltom City House Fire
An unidentified male has died as a result of a house fire in Haltom City, police announced in a press release Sunday. First responders were dispatched Sunday morning shortly before 4 a.m. to the 3200 block of Rita Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters located two people, a male and female, and removed them from the residence.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
Several families remain displaced after Tarrant County house explosion
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — The investigation continues into a Tarrant County home explosion. Early Thursday morning, the home at 5600 Watters place in Westworth Village blew up, leaving one man critically injured with burns on 75% of his body. The impact of the explosion left five homes inhabitable. Those...
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Police Search for 2 Masked Men Who Followed Victims Home and Stole Guns
Police in Southlake are looking for two men who they say followed their victims home and held them at gunpoint before stealing guns and other property Wednesday afternoon. Southlake Police detailed the case in a news release Thursday. Investigators said officers were first called to a report of an aggravated robbery at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
KWTX
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
FedEx driver arrested in the killing and kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl
The driver was said to have made a delivery to the family’s house shortly before her disappearance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
fox4news.com
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
Comments / 0