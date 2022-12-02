ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohen and Kustoff react to antisemitism

By Ian Round
 2 days ago

Shelby County’s two U.S. congressmen made statements against antisemitism following former President Donald Trump’s dinner with the rapper Ye and the white supremacist/ Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Even though Trump has made a number of antisemitic statements in recent years, this Nov. 22 meeting with Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has drawn intense criticism, including from some Republicans who saw it as a step too far.

While U.S. Rep. David Kustoff (R-Germantown), one of the few Jewish Republicans in Congress, denounced antisemitism, he did not mention Trump, Ye or Fuentes.

David Kustoff

“Hateful, racist, and antisemitic rhetoric have no place in the political process or in our national discourse,” he said in a statement provided by a spokeswoman.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), who is also Jewish, spoke more specifically about the dinner.

Steve Cohen

“I found it deplorable and as scary an event as has happened in America, tacitly accepting antisemitism,” he said in a statement provided by a spokesman.

Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, Tennessee’s U.S. senators, both of whom are Republicans, did not respond to requests for comment.

Blackburn and Hagerty also ignored requests for comment from PBS Newshour , as did most members of their party from whom Newshour sought comment.

Fuentes is a pundit, political organizer and host of a livestream show that the Anti-Defamation League says has a “cult-like following.”

“Fuentes refers to these supporters as ‘Groypers’ or the ‘Groyper Army,’ who see their bigoted views as necessary to preserve white, European-American identity and culture,” the ADL wrote. “They believe that the mainstream conservative movement is just as responsible as liberals and the left for destroying white America, and that Groypers are the true future of the conservative movement.”

The dinner, and the response to it, comes during a wave of antisemitism in the United States.

A month before meeting with Fuentes, for example, Trump wrote online that Jews need to “get their act together” and show more support for Israel “before it is too late.”

Violence against Jewish people is on the rise; according to the Anti-Defamation League, it hit an all-time high in 2021 . Conspiracy theories about Jews such as the billionaire George Soros are also getting more oxygen online.

Rapper Kanye West, also now known as Ye, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting offensive, anti-semitic messages. (AP file)

NBA player Kyrie Irving is another example of a prominent figure spreading conspiracy theories about Jews. Irving in October shared an antisemitic documentary produced by the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was suspended for several games because of it. (Jones was recently ordered to pay more than $1 billion to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting after years of lies that the shooting was a hoax.)

Ye has been making increasingly extreme statements in recent weeks — so extreme that in an interview with Jones on Thursday, Dec. 1, even Jones had to push back after Ye said “I like Hitler.”

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel spoke against Ye after that interview with Jones.

“Kanye’s remarks are abhorrent,” she wrote on Twitter. “I completely condemn them and anti-Semitism in all of its forms. There is no place for Kanye, Fuentes, or their views inside the Republican Party.”

