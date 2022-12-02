Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Investigators have determined that the victim, Isabelle Parr, 21, was struck by a vehicle between 5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. while she was jogging.Close
The vehicle that hit Parr fled the scene without stopping or calling for help.
If anyone witnessed or has any knowledge of the accident, contact Detective Smith at 801-852-6385.
