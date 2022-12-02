ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo

 2 days ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Investigators have determined that the victim, Isabelle Parr, 21, was struck by a vehicle between 5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. while she was jogging.

The vehicle that hit Parr fled the scene without stopping or calling for help.

If anyone witnessed or has any knowledge of the accident, contact Detective Smith at 801-852-6385.

Thelma Carter
2d ago

my heart grieves for this woman. I was hit in the road in provo on 11/20/22.. and recovering from it. they need to investigate what drivers Ed. is teaching.

Jerry Anderson
1d ago

there no excuse for this out of anybody who drives I'm baffled by this my heart go's out to the victim and her loved ones I hope they catch who ever did this

Vt
2d ago

This is horrible! How can this person who hit her live with themselves?

