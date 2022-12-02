ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
NBC San Diego

5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
The Independent

Japan vs Croatia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Japan will look to create World Cup history and continue their sensational run in Qatar as they take on Croatia in the last 16.Japan have reached the round of 16 on three previous occasions but have never made it through to the quarter-finals.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesThey blew a two-goal lead against Belgium at this stage four years ago, but will be full of confidence after stunning both Germany and Spain to qualify as winners of Group E.Japan now face experienced campaigners in Croatia, who reached the final four years ago. Croatia finished second...
WGAU

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
