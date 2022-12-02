Read full article on original website
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
The best penalty shootouts in World Cup history
Six of the best penalty shootouts in World Cup history.
5 things England must do to beat France in World Cup quarter-finals
The five things England must do to beat France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday
USMNT players apologize for World Cup elimination
US men’s national team players took to social media to apologize to fans following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.
Continental Cup final 2022/23 venue revealed
The venue for the 2022/23 Continental Cup final has been revealed.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
Japan vs Croatia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
Japan will look to create World Cup history and continue their sensational run in Qatar as they take on Croatia in the last 16.Japan have reached the round of 16 on three previous occasions but have never made it through to the quarter-finals.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesThey blew a two-goal lead against Belgium at this stage four years ago, but will be full of confidence after stunning both Germany and Spain to qualify as winners of Group E.Japan now face experienced campaigners in Croatia, who reached the final four years ago. Croatia finished second...
Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
Bruce Arena highlights area of improvement for USMNT as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena believes the US must find a way to play matches against 'better teams' if they're to improve during the 2026 World Cup cycle.
England star admits frustration at limited World Cup playing time
England star Phil Foden admits he has been left frustrated by a lack of starts at the World Cup.
England's forgotten 2018 World Cup stars: where are they now?
Looking back at some of the forgotten stars of England's 2018 World Cup squad.
Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup 'obsession' ahead of England quarter-final
Kylian Mbappe calls the World Cup his 'obsession' ahead of France's quarter-final clash with England.
Brazil predicted lineup vs South Korea - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against South Korea.
Morocco predicted lineup vs Spain - World Cup
Morocco's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Spain.
Lionel Messi previews Argentina's World Cup clash with the Netherlands
Lionel Messi previews Argentina's World Cup clash with the Netherlands.
Japan predicted lineup vs Croatia - World Cup
Japan's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Croatia.
Toni Kroos slams Germany for early World Cup exit
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised the German national team for failing to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for a second tournament running.
Kylian Mbappe matches Lionel Messi World Cup goalscoring record
Kylian Mbappe has matched Lionel Messi's World Cup goalscoring record against Poland.
How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV & live stream - World Cup round of 16
How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the World Cup last 16 on TV and live streaming services.
