Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, December 5th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first flu-related deaths in the state. The Department says both people were 81 years and over and were from northern Iowa. They also had underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3rd. The most recent H-H-S flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates. H-H-S says getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
kmaland.com
$66 Million Grant Aims to Reward Nebraska Childcare Workers
(KMAland) -- As a way to reward those who have stayed in the child care field, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants to workers with at least six continuous months at a licensed child care facility in the state.
kmaland.com
Iowa’s Governor Part of Historic Trend
(Des Moines) -- 2022 was a banner year for women elected as governor. Nearly one-third of America's governors will be women next year, which is a record. Iowa reelected a woman to the state's highest office for the first time in the state's history. And Republican Kim Reynolds is in good company, as there are now more female governors in the U.S. than ever before.
kmaland.com
Alzheimer's Treatments on Near Horizon for Iowans
(KMAland) -- National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month is drawing to a close at the same time the hope of progress on understanding and treating the disease is on the immediate horizon. Iowans could see new medical treatments on the market in the next 12 to 18 months. The treatments are...
Comments / 0