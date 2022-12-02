Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Manfred: Angels would like sale completed by opening day
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that "multiple parties" have cleared a background check in regard to financing for the Angels sale.
Twinkie Town
Winter Meetings Drafts Primer
The Winter Meetings are often the high point of the long baseball offseason calendar and they will take place in person for the first time since 2019 this week in San Diego, today through Wednesday. Trade and free-agent activities have already started to pick up with all the decision-makers in one place. Jacob deGrom is a (very well-paid) Ranger. Kyle Gibson will be an Oriole. Jake Cave is no longer an Oriole and he’s (probably temporarily) a Philly. While there figures to be plenty more of that kind of hot stove action over the next few days, there will also be draft activity as part of this year’s festivities.
Twinkie Town
Twinkie Town Community Build-A-Team Offseason Plan (part 2)
Previously, I asked the people of Twinkie Town to make the tough decisions. Below are the results and my plan, based on the results:. Vote: 44% - Sign a Little Ticket FA. Sign: Omar Narvaez for 2 years/$14 million ($7 AAV) Note: Narvaez should be a good compliment to Jeffers...
With stars aligned, Clippers set to face dreadful Magic
With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the lineup, the Los Angeles Clippers continue a four-game Eastern Conference road
Comments / 0