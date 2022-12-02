The Winter Meetings are often the high point of the long baseball offseason calendar and they will take place in person for the first time since 2019 this week in San Diego, today through Wednesday. Trade and free-agent activities have already started to pick up with all the decision-makers in one place. Jacob deGrom is a (very well-paid) Ranger. Kyle Gibson will be an Oriole. Jake Cave is no longer an Oriole and he’s (probably temporarily) a Philly. While there figures to be plenty more of that kind of hot stove action over the next few days, there will also be draft activity as part of this year’s festivities.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO