Morris Hospital announces stroke support group

By Shaw Local News Network
 4 days ago
The entrance to Morris Hospital (Photo provided)

MORRIS – Morris Hospital is hosting a Stroke Support Group on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. The support group facilitator is a speech pathologist from Morris Hospital.

The Stroke Support Group is for individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurologic event, as well as their caregivers, spouses, and loved ones. The focus is to support, educate, and bring people together who are facing similar issues. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and is available to answer questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.

