legalizationprofiles.org
Nabis Releases First Look at Wholesale Category Data to Support Brands Scaling In California’s Cannabis Market
Product-Specific and Regional Sales Data Now Exclusively Available for Nabis’ Partners to Identify Market Growth Opportunities in 2023. SAN FRANCISCO — Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, has released to its partners a first look at its proprietary wholesale category data across flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. These metrics shed light on both the consumer demand and financial health of California’s industry in the second half of 2022 with a look at live gross annual sales for each category, as well as the top selling markets across the state.
legalizationprofiles.org
Minority Cannabis Academy: Social Equity in Practice
Ryan Hemnarine grew up in a normal New Jersey household. In his house, drinking alcohol was an acceptable pastime – but smoking weed wasn’t. Later in life, he discovered that, while alcohol is widely accepted in American society, Cannabis is criminalized. It was this double standard that opened Ryan’s eyes to the hypocrisy of Cannabis prohibition.
legalizationprofiles.org
BioLumic and Curio Wellness Team Up to Bring Light Treatments to Maryland
NEW YORK — Curio Wellness, a vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leader of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, announced today its commercial collaboration with BioLumic, a biotechnology company that programs the genetic expression of plants with Light Recipes™. BioLumic’s Light Recipes are based on...
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12;. Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.
legalizationprofiles.org
Puff Cannabis of Michigan Presents a Warm Christmas for Children with “Jackets For Joints” Promotion
Donate a New Winter Coat or Jacket for 3-12 Year Olds and Receive a Jar of Baby Jeeter Pre Rolls. MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “Jackets for Joints,” courtesy of Michigan– based Puff Cannabis, kicks off on Monday, December 5th and runs through Sunday, December 18th with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible throughout the state of Michigan for 3-12 year- old children. All Puff Cannabis customers need to do is come into any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket appropriate for a 3-12 year- old and they will receive one jar of “Baby Jeeter” pre rolls, valued at $50.00. Limit one per customer while supplies last.
