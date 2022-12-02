Donate a New Winter Coat or Jacket for 3-12 Year Olds and Receive a Jar of Baby Jeeter Pre Rolls. MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “Jackets for Joints,” courtesy of Michigan– based Puff Cannabis, kicks off on Monday, December 5th and runs through Sunday, December 18th with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible throughout the state of Michigan for 3-12 year- old children. All Puff Cannabis customers need to do is come into any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket appropriate for a 3-12 year- old and they will receive one jar of “Baby Jeeter” pre rolls, valued at $50.00. Limit one per customer while supplies last.

