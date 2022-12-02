Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
Man Buys Daughter Expensive Sneakers, New Phone, and Large Gift Card to Prevent Her From Exposing His Affair
One study showed that around 23 percent of parents bribe their children with money to get them to stay off their phones, do chores, or go to bed on time. But one parent bribed his child for an entirely different reason.
Meet Devon Doran: How This Single Mom Found Success in Real Estate
Devon Doran owns a successful independent real estate brokerage in Wasilla, Alaska, that opened in 2018 and now houses over fifty agents who focus on residential, commercial, and property management. But not all success starts where you think. For Doran, her real estate career started as a fluke. After graduating...
