Academic all-state: Which teams in Clackamas County made the cut?

By Andy Dieckhoff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCr0Y_0jVSdrkv00 Student-athletes from around the county were recently honored by the OSAA for stellar performances in the classroom.

After spending the fall season excelling in their sports, teams from around the county were recently celebrated for their student-athletes' excellence in the classroom.

The OSAA has released its OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Teams, which honor the 10 schools with the highest cumulative grade point averages in six different fall sports: football, volleyball, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys cross country and girls cross country.

Oregon City volleyball had the highest cumulative GPA of any team in Clackamas County and the highest GPA of any volleyball team in the state, coming in at a near-perfect 3.99. Other local volleyball teams to make the Top 10 in their classification include: Nelson, fifth-best in Class 6A with a 3.91 GPA; and Wilsonville, No. 2 in Class 5A at 3.83.

The next-highest marks around the county came from a few local cross country teams. St. Stephen's Academy racked up a 3.92 GPA to rank sixth in the girls 3A/2A/1A field, followed by Lakeridge (3.90, No. 10 in 6A), La Salle Prep (3.81, No. 9 at 5A) and Rex Putnam (3.80, No. 10 at 5A).

In boys cross country, the top student-athletes came from Gladstone, and their 3.91 GPA was good for second-best in Class 4A. Clackamas (3.87, No. 6 in 6A) and La Salle Prep (3.73, No. 8 in 5A) also made the boys cross country lists.

"I am so proud of this group of guys," said Gladstone boys cross country coach Jamie Jensen. "They have high academic expectations and set amazing goals for both school and sports."

Jensen added: "Most of them are also balancing two teams, playing soccer and running cross country. They are a cohesive, committed and caring bunch of young men. I have no doubt they will continue to achieve greatness."

Nelson had the best boys soccer team in the state with a GPA of 3.86 to top the 6A list, while La Salle Prep's 3.76 mark was best in the 5A ranks. Four more boys teams made the cut, including Lakeridge (3.54, No. 6 in 6A), Clackamas (3.51, No. 10 in 6A), Gladstone (3.50, No. 3 in 4A) and Wilsonville (3.44, No. 6 in 5A).

As for girls soccer programs, Wilsonville followed up its state championship by leading the local charge with a 3.86 GPA, placing third among all Class 5A teams. Meanwhile, league foe Putnam came in at ninth in 5A with a mark of 3.71.

Finally, six football teams from around the county made the academic all-state lists. La Salle Prep had the best GPA of them all, coming in at 3.44 to take second in Class 4A. Meanwhile, Lake Oswego came in at No. 2 in Class 6A with a 3.39 GPA, while Oregon City and Lakeridge tied for fifth place at 3.33. In the 5A tally, Wilsonville was second-best with a 3.36 GPA, while Putnam took fifth at 3.28.

