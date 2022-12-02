Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Palm Beach is a champagne room and sunset world, we just write about it
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If there was any concern the slip-slump-speedbump in the housing market was going to deter multi million dollar-listings in Palm Beach, let those fretful thoughts fly away because there's plenty on the market for the billionaires among us and luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz will tell you all about it.
Largest penthouse in the U.S. — scheduled for five stories and 33,000 square feet — sells in Miami
A preconstruction penthouse scheduled to be five stories and 33,000 feet — the largest penthouse in the U.S. — recently sold in Miami. The unit will top the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan when it’s completed. The penthouse will...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location
El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open at Restaurant Row this spring
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
Typical of Palm Beach: Their Christmas tree was designed by fashion icon Iris Apfel
PALM BEACH — A fashion icon known for her stunning, brightly colored style is bringing her dazzling flair to Palm Beach's Christmas tree this year. Iris Apfel collaborated with the Royal Poinciana Plaza and WS Development to design the one-of-a-kind surfboard Christmas tree, featuring her quintessential thick black round-frame glasses. ...
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
We are expecting a capacity crowd at this Thursday’s Annual Holiday Membership Breakfast sponsored once again by Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The event is being held at Broken Sound Country Club and we have an exciting program for our members and guests. In addition to hearing from Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, we will also hear from representatives from the two competing teams! Representing the University of Toledo Rockets is Head Coach Jason Candle. We welcome Coach Candle back to our community as the winning coach from the 2015 Bowl Game! Representing the Liberty University Flames is Robert Goodman, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Ticket Sales Athletics Administration. We look forward to hearing from Robert and Coach Candle as they share their strategies on how to take home the 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Championship Trophy.
A South Florida Staycation at The Ben, Autograph Assortment in West Palm Seaside
South Florida has experienced a remarkable population boom in recent years as businesses and remote workers have begun to look at Miami as more than a destination for snowbirds. For a respite from the crowds—and a staycation with familiar scenery at a leisurely pace—I checked into The Ben in West Palm Beach.
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
The JetBlue-Spirit merger: How will it affect rates and routes at PBI and FLL airports?
JetBlue Airways announced Thursday morning it plans to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, a merger that could have significant impacts on both Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale international airports. The deal would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline. Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve a lower offer from Frontier Airlines,...
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
Adjustments Coming To Consuming Water In West Palm Seashore & City Of Palm Seashore | NewsRadio WFLA
West Palm Beach water customers may notice a change to the taste and smell of their drinking water beginning on Thursday. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is temporarily changing its disinfection process. The amount of chlorine that is pumped into the water system is being increased as a preventative maintenance process to help ensure the drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best ‘hidden gem’ restaurants?
Q: We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill
Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
