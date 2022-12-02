We are expecting a capacity crowd at this Thursday’s Annual Holiday Membership Breakfast sponsored once again by Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The event is being held at Broken Sound Country Club and we have an exciting program for our members and guests. In addition to hearing from Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, we will also hear from representatives from the two competing teams! Representing the University of Toledo Rockets is Head Coach Jason Candle. We welcome Coach Candle back to our community as the winning coach from the 2015 Bowl Game! Representing the Liberty University Flames is Robert Goodman, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Ticket Sales Athletics Administration. We look forward to hearing from Robert and Coach Candle as they share their strategies on how to take home the 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Championship Trophy.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO